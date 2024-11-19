Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mativ during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the third quarter worth $228,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

About Mativ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.