Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 268.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.55. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

