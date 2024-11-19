Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.37.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

