EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.77. 467,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,204. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

