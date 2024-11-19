Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $35.97. Energizer shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 288,696 shares.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 274.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 857.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Energizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

