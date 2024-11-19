Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.65 EPS.
Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $34.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.20%.
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
