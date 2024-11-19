Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.65 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

