Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Short Interest Update

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $269,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,077,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,242,780.64. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,086,760. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,195 shares of company stock worth $4,091,454. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $167,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 134,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.08. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

ELVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

