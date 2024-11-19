EnRich Financial Partners LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.99 and a one year high of $257.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.80 and its 200 day moving average is $228.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

