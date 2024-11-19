Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envoy Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Envoy Medical Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Envoy Medical stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $1.98. 45,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,267. Envoy Medical has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

