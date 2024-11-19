Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $909.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $887.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $820.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.38.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

