Equita Financial Network Inc. Buys 986 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $290,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $413.98 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.03 and its 200 day moving average is $509.39. The company has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

