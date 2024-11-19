Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,338 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.