Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 281458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.