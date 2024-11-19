EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in EZCORP by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 59.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 161.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 82,025 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZPW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,903. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $660.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

