EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.
EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.
EZPW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,903. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $660.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
