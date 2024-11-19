FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,062. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,421.16. This trade represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,805,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 106,553 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,225,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.