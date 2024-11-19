FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

FB Financial stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,909,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,497,413.15. The trade was a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. The trade was a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after buying an additional 106,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 259.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 85,620 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,225,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

