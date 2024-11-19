Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 496,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FEMY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 249,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,132. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
