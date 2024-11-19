Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 496,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FEMY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FEMY

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Femasys by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Femasys by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 249,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,132. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.