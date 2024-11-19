Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

