Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,631 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 965.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

