Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,831 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $287.27 and a 52 week high of $400.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

