Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

