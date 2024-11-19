Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $470,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.34 and a one year high of $133.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

