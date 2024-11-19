Financial Comparison: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Eventure Interactive”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.13 million 1.03 -$26.48 million ($0.09) -38.61 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 2 0 2.33 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 89.45%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -2.42% -4.44% -0.91% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eventbrite beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Eventure Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.