First City Capital Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

