First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $237,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 449.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,077,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIG opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $161.92 and a 12 month high of $203.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

