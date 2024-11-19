First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

