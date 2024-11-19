First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,462,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,135,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $409.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $421.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.97.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

