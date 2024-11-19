First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Position Raised by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.0% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

