First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,683 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

