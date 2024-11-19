First Turn Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

First Turn Management LLC reduced its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 475.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 778,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

XENE stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

