FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

