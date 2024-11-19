Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

