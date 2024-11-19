FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 121,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 75,425 shares.The stock last traded at $57.45 and had previously closed at $57.60.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

