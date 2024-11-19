Fortis Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 147.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 150.7% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 54,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 216,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

