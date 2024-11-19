Fortis Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

