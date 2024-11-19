Fortis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $260.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.32 and a 200 day moving average of $273.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $232.25 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

