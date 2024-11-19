Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $336,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NEE stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

