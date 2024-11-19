FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 10,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
FREYR Battery Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE FREY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 1,778,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,995. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.72.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.
