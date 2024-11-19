FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 10,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FREY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 1,778,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,995. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

About FREYR Battery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.