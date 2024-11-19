FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.1 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The trade was a 65.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

