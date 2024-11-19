FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.1 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The trade was a 65.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

