FWG Holdings LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FWG Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

