FWG Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $549.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

