FY2024 EPS Estimates for FSI Decreased by Greenridge Global

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Flexible Solutions International worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.