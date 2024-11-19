Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gauzy by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 85,198 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,491,000.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Gauzy Stock Performance

Shares of GAUZ stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Gauzy has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GAUZ. TD Cowen cut their price target on Gauzy from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gauzy from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gauzy from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gauzy

Gauzy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.