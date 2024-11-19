GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GCM Grosvenor Price Performance
GCMGW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,394. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.
About GCM Grosvenor
