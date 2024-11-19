GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GCMGW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,394. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

