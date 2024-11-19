GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises 0.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $325.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $349.79.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

