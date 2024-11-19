GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $333.33 and last traded at $333.33. Approximately 421,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,495,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.
GE Vernova Trading Up 4.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 21.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
