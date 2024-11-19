GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $333.33 and last traded at $333.33. Approximately 421,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,495,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 21.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.