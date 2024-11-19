Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 752157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gear Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$137.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$38.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$38.70 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1399549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Scott Robinson acquired 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

