George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes $1.42 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Procore Technologies comprises about 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $106,738,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $83.35.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 6,076 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $359,334.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,092.34. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,359,806.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,905,294.22. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.