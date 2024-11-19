Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Update

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,070 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $29,132.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,654.30. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $196,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,013.50. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,427 shares of company stock valued at $652,130. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Down 6.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on GETY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GETY

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.