Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Barclays downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNYFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Givaudan Price Performance

GVDNY stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

