Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Givaudan

Givaudan Price Performance

Givaudan Company Profile

GVDNY stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.