Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Givaudan
Givaudan Price Performance
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.